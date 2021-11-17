Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $57.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vectrus, Inc. engages in providing infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services. Its services include operations, maintenance, management, engineering and sustainment for physical assets including a wide variety of facilities, information technology, network and communication systems, vehicles and equipment. The Company serves U.S. government customers worldwide. Vectrus, Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NYSE:VEC opened at $49.44 on Tuesday. Vectrus has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $60.32. The stock has a market cap of $579.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.74.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. Vectrus had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vectrus will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Vectrus in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vectrus by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vectrus by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vectrus by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Vectrus by 97,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

