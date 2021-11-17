Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.10.

Shares of VBLT stock opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $140.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,546.69% and a negative return on equity of 69.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBLT. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares in the last quarter. 6.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

