Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.50 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Varex Imaging updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.200-$0.400 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.20-$0.40 EPS.

VREX traded up $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.84. The company had a trading volume of 668,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,500. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Varex Imaging has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $29.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Varex Imaging stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

