Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.50 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Varex Imaging updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.200-$0.400 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.20-$0.40 EPS.
VREX traded up $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.84. The company had a trading volume of 668,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,500. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Varex Imaging has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $29.95.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.
About Varex Imaging
Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.
