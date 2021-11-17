Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,995.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after buying an additional 1,808,759 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18,829.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,009,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 1,003,973 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,221,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,521,000 after buying an additional 820,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,537,000 after buying an additional 525,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,912,000 after buying an additional 338,720 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.72. 9,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,542. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $176.14 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.52 and its 200-day moving average is $224.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.