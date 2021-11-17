Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,814 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 470.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,078,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434,002 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,345,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,196,000 after purchasing an additional 261,101 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,830,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,849,000 after purchasing an additional 257,710 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV opened at $81.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.07. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.20 and a fifty-two week high of $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

