Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Short Interest Down 49.3% in October

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, a decline of 49.3% from the October 14th total of 139,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VONV. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 112.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 126,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,862,000 after buying an additional 67,176 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.8% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,785,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period.

Shares of VONV stock opened at $73.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.64. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $56.94 and a 1 year high of $73.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.

