Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.9% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 364,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,554 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 346,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,281,000 after purchasing an additional 19,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 111,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,564 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,362,926. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.80. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.23 and a fifty-two week high of $111.27.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

