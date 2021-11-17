Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s 10th Largest Position

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $261.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $193.01 and a 52-week high of $261.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

