Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,143,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Casper Sleep were worth $9,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSPR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Casper Sleep in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Casper Sleep in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 8,313 shares during the period. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CSPR opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. Casper Sleep Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The company has a market cap of $275.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.44.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.18). Casper Sleep had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a negative return on equity of 559.44%. The firm had revenue of $156.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

CSPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush downgraded Casper Sleep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Casper Sleep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Casper Sleep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim downgraded Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $6.90 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.36.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

