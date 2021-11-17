Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 56,323 Shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,323 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in First Business Financial Services were worth $9,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBIZ. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 977.4% in the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 149,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 136,016 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 60.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 40,534 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 25.1% in the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FBIZ stock opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $31.89. The company has a market cap of $257.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.83.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $28.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.77 million. Equities research analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.70%.

FBIZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

