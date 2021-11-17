Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 428 Shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Preformed Line Products were worth $9,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLPC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

PLPC opened at $68.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $335.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.91. Preformed Line Products has a 1 year low of $57.52 and a 1 year high of $82.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.49%.

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

