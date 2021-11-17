Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 37,775 Shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,775 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in IntriCon were worth $9,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in IntriCon by 1.3% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 81,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in IntriCon by 2.0% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in IntriCon by 158.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IntriCon by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in IntriCon by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 379,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IIN opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. IntriCon Co. has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $28.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.53. The stock has a market cap of $173.17 million, a PE ratio of 189.40, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.32.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. IntriCon had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IntriCon Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

IIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of IntriCon in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

About IntriCon

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

