Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 20,227 Shares of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,123 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,227 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.47% of National Bankshares worth $9,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKSH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in National Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NKSH stock opened at $38.70 on Wednesday. National Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.96.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. National Bankshares had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 10.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This is a boost from National Bankshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70.

In other National Bankshares news, Director Glenn P. Reynolds bought 778 shares of National Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.84 per share, with a total value of $29,439.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $52,471. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

National Bankshares Profile

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.