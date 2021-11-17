Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 109,899 Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 460,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,899 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.84% of Central Valley Community Bancorp worth $9,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after purchasing an additional 22,304 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 118.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.5% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 203,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 24,150 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $530,000. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $23.83. The firm has a market cap of $257.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 35.29%. The business had revenue of $20.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

