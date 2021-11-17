Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Position in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,762,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,049 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.50% of Solid Biosciences worth $10,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $47,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 70,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,068,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,447 shares during the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLDB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

NASDAQ SLDB opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $11.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $232.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

