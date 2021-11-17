Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stake in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,528 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.06% of Escalade worth $9,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESCA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Escalade by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Escalade by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Escalade by 38.5% in the second quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 93,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 25,880 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Escalade by 3.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Escalade in the second quarter valued at about $502,000. 27.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESCA stock opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.87. The company has a market capitalization of $263.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.35. Escalade, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $25.72.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Escalade had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 17.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Escalade, Incorporated will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. The firm operates through the Sporting Goods or Escalade Sports segment, which contains different categories including basketball goals, archery, indoor, and outdoor game recreation and fitness products.

