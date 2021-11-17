Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 73,255 Shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 596,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,255 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.71% of Lifetime Brands worth $8,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LCUT. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 406,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $502,000. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lifetime Brands stock opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.98. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $224.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.48 million. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.18%.

In other Lifetime Brands news, Director Craig Phillips sold 3,512 shares of Lifetime Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $58,896.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 21,631 shares of company stock valued at $390,855 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LCUT. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $22.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

