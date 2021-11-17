Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 663,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,980 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.58% of Oncorus worth $9,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oncorus by 205.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,280,000 after buying an additional 744,200 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Oncorus by 10,777.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 461,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 457,177 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in Oncorus during the first quarter worth approximately $6,101,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Oncorus by 2,605.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 185,768 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Oncorus by 238.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 245,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 173,089 shares during the period. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oncorus alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncorus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:ONCR opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $150.72 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. Oncorus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.44.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oncorus, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Oncorus Company Profile

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Oncorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.