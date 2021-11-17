Vanguard Group Inc. Has $9.25 Million Position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,751,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,336 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 17,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

ADMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink cut Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities cut Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.10 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.27.

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $9.15. The stock has a market cap of $373.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average is $5.57.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.21). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

