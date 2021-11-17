Vanguard Group Inc. Buys New Position in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 394,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,520,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.29% of Five Star Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,172,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter worth $5,069,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter worth $4,226,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter worth $4,226,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter worth $4,123,000. Institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

FSBC opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. Five Star Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.94.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 46.12% and a return on equity of 22.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%.

Five Star Bancorp Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.