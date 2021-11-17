Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 73,255 Shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 596,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,255 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.71% of Lifetime Brands worth $8,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 33,681.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 113,508 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 406,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 6.2% in the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 171,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lifetime Brands news, Director Craig Phillips sold 3,512 shares of Lifetime Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $58,896.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 21,631 shares of company stock valued at $390,855 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

LCUT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Lifetime Brands from $22.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

LCUT opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $412.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.21. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $224.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.18%.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

