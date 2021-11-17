Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 1,658,273 Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,462,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658,273 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.37% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals worth $9,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 763.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 15,848 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 467.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 16,205 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. 39.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRBP stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 5.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $4.00.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,868.74% and a negative return on equity of 126.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

