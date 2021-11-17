Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 1,546 Shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.55% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp worth $9,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDBC. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 147.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,236,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp stock opened at $53.91 on Wednesday. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $70.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, offers traditional banking services. Its offerings include transaction accounts, such as savings, clubs, interest-bearing checking, money market and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and short and long term deposit accounts, such as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, consumer, home equity and construction loans; trust, investment and online banking services.

