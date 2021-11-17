Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,881,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,221 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 378,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,534,000 after purchasing an additional 111,753 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 123,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 26,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 180.6% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares in the last quarter.

VWO opened at $51.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.14. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.24 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

