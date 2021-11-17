Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,426,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,326 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,607,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,696,000 after acquiring an additional 262,636 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,591,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,676,000 after acquiring an additional 536,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,026,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,364,000 after acquiring an additional 797,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,036,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,795,000 after acquiring an additional 28,260 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $63.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $55.08 and a one year high of $65.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.76.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

