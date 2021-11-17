Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lowered its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 178,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $16,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 38,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.98. 826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,301. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $101.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.77.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

