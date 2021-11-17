VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,348,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,995,000 after purchasing an additional 801,396 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $62.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.01. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $60.04 and a 1 year high of $63.98.

