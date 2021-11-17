VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX) by 2,882.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in VanEck Steel ETF were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Steel ETF by 274.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 73,533 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VanEck Steel ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 26,654 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in VanEck Steel ETF by 3,922.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 20,672 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in VanEck Steel ETF by 426.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 19,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Steel ETF by 39.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,972 shares during the last quarter.

SLX opened at $54.88 on Wednesday. VanEck Steel ETF has a one year low of $36.83 and a one year high of $68.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.71.

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

