VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 13.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 1,406.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

BIZD stock opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $17.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.16.

