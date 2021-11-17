Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Upgraded to Conviction-Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VVV. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Valvoline from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Valvoline from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.89.

VVV opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $36.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.63.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.83%.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $53,796.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,033 shares of company stock worth $326,707. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 3,963.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 272.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

