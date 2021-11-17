Valero Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 197,392 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,695% compared to the average volume of 10,999 call options.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 445.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.94. 4,517,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,901,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.96, a PEG ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.09. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $49.40 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -359.63%.

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their target price on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

