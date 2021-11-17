Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

UTZ opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.17 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.51.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

In related news, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 106,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $1,773,971.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 6,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $97,286.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 403,003 shares of company stock worth $6,586,273. Corporate insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Utz Brands by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Utz Brands by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Utz Brands by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Utz Brands by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.