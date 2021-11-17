USDX Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Over the last week, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One USDX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005240 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007926 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 132.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000023 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

