UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 349.05% and a negative return on equity of 127.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.31) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ URGN opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.64. UroGen Pharma has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $285.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 5,869.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 72,367 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 368.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 359.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

