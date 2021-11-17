UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 349.05% and a negative return on equity of 127.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.31) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ URGN opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.64. UroGen Pharma has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $285.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.18.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.
UroGen Pharma Company Profile
UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.
Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.