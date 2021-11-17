Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.19.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

In related news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of Urban Edge Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $57,344.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UE. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,187. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.66. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.53.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 20.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 88.24%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

