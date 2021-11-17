Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) Director Thomas Howard Parker Sells 128,000 Shares

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) Director Thomas Howard Parker sold 128,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.39, for a total value of C$305,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 252,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$601,872.57.

URE stock traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.29. 481,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,373. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$482.78 million and a PE ratio of -11.34. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.57 and a 1-year high of C$2.72.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

