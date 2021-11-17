Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.500-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $255 million-$265 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $226.57 million.

Several research firms recently commented on UPST. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Upstart from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Upstart from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $256.55.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,982,984. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $314.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 299.53. Upstart has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 396,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $79,213,607.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anna M. Counselman sold 608,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.73, for a total transaction of $122,723,454.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,212,611 shares of company stock valued at $512,963,192. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Upstart stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000. 48.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

