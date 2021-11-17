Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target Cut to $315.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at JMP Securities from $327.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 33.47% from the company’s previous close.

UPST has been the topic of several other research reports. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.55.

Shares of UPST opened at $236.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion and a PE ratio of 295.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $314.48 and its 200-day moving average is $204.72. Upstart has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Hilliard C. Terry III sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $15,069,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.98, for a total transaction of $4,904,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,212,611 shares of company stock valued at $512,963,192 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Upstart during the third quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 48.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

