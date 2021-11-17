Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Universal Insurance worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,317,000 after purchasing an additional 21,202 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,554,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,572,000 after purchasing an additional 27,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 18.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 65,320 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,086,000. 64.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UVE stock opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.07. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $16.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

