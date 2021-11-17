Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Raises Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Universal Insurance has raised its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Universal Insurance has a payout ratio of 25.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Universal Insurance to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

Shares of Universal Insurance stock opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Universal Insurance has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $16.57. The company has a market capitalization of $478.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Universal Insurance by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 53,342 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 44,215 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 16,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

