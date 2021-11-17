Unity Software (NYSE:U) Sets New 52-Week High at $200.45

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $200.45 and last traded at $198.30, with a volume of 1460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.65.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on U. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.32. The stock has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.52 and a beta of 2.81.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total value of $940,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $14,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,239,416 shares of company stock worth $161,251,239 in the last quarter. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of U. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 6,700.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 376.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

