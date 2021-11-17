United States Steel (NYSE:X) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

Shares of X stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.30. 13,396,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,070,656. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 18.61%. United States Steel’s revenue was up 154.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United States Steel will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $259,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 198.7% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 270.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in United States Steel during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 50.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

