United National Bank (OTCMKTS:UNBK) Stock Price Up 3.5%

United National Bank (OTCMKTS:UNBK)’s share price rose 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $29.00. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.02.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.36.

United National Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UNBK)

United National Bank offers various banking products and services in the Grady County. The company offers checking and savings accounts; credit cards; individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposits; business and merchant accounts; mortgage loans; direct deposit and SMS guardian services; and safe deposit boxes.

