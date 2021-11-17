United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Insider Acquires $56,640.00 in Stock

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) insider Brooke Shirazi bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $56,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brooke Shirazi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get United Insurance alerts:

On Tuesday, September 28th, Brooke Shirazi bought 25,000 shares of United Insurance stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.52 per share, with a total value of $88,000.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Brooke Shirazi acquired 69,554 shares of United Insurance stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $220,486.18.

United Insurance stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.53. The stock had a trading volume of 157,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,712. The company has a market capitalization of $195.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.83. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $8.16.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 30.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.95) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UIHC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance during the third quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 98.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 339,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 168,865 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance during the third quarter valued at about $604,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 710.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 109,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 127,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance during the third quarter valued at about $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

UIHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of United Insurance in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of United Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.