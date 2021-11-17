United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Short Interest Update

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 52.2% from the October 14th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $366,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Bancshares by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of United Bancshares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 20.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBOH stock opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. United Bancshares has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $37.71. The firm has a market cap of $95.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. United Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.89%.

About United Bancshares

United Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking.

