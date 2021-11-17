uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) VP Sells $190,860.00 in Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total value of $190,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Alexander Edward Kuta III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $183,900.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,229 shares of uniQure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $81,826.59.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $217,920.00.

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $31.06 on Wednesday. uniQure has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $52.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.91.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 million. uniQure had a return on equity of 75.59% and a net margin of 64.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that uniQure will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QURE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.46 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the second quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 489.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 131.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

