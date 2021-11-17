Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Issues Earnings Results

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Unique Fabricating had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 1.97%.

UFAB traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $2.67. 12 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,478. Unique Fabricating has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 million, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unique Fabricating from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th.

In related news, major shareholder Fund V. Limited Partn Peninsula bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $337,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Unique Fabricating stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Unique Fabricating at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unique Fabricating Company Profile

Unique Fabricating, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacture and sale of foam, rubber and plastic components. Its products are used in noise, vibration and harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

