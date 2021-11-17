Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 0.9% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 23,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 6,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Union Pacific by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 23,945 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.75.

NYSE UNP traded down $1.68 on Wednesday, reaching $239.80. The company had a trading volume of 24,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $193.14 and a 1 year high of $244.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.76 and a 200-day moving average of $221.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

