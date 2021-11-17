Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Bought by Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,410 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UMPQ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 189.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,988 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 15.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 905,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,898,000 after purchasing an additional 119,279 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 7.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 836,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,677,000 after purchasing an additional 60,577 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 63.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.28. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $22.03.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $308.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.66 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 17.75%. Umpqua’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

UMPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

