UBS Group Raises Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$52.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at UBS Group from C$46.00 to C$52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 61.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SU. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 price target for the company. CSFB raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.20 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.17.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$32.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,161,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,155,058. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.82 billion and a PE ratio of 20.19. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$19.73 and a 1 year high of C$33.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.32.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.